LS results help Thangal strengthen his position in party and community

KOZHIKODE: The thumping victory of the IUML in Malappuram and Ponnani has strengthened party president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal’s position inside the party and among the community. There was some uneasiness against Thangal’s leadership from some corners in the party over the way P M A Salam was selected state general secretary. It was alleged that Thangal was supporting the whims and fancies of certain powerful lobbies in the party rather than taking decisions on their merits.

A section in Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul was also unhappy with Thangal after he chose to stand with Abdul Hakeem Faizy, the former general secretary of the Co-ordination of Islamic Colleges (CIC) even after the Sunni organisation severed ties with CIC.

Thangal’s participation in the programmes of the Muhajid groups had also irritated Samastha. Thangal also had praised Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadvi, who alleged that there was policy deviation in Samastha and its mouthpiece ‘Suprabhatham.’

But all these voices of dissent will be subdued as the party has come out in flying colours in the Lok Sabha polls.

Thangal has been making moves to place himself as a figure who is acceptable to all sections of the community, not just a leader of the IUML or Sunnis. The formation of the Panakkad Qazi Foundation and organisation of Sneha Sadas, which was attended by people from all walks of life, were part of this strategy.

Thangal’s detractors have gone on the defensive after the announcement of election results. Umar Faizi Mukkam, who is close to the CPM leadership, told reporters on Wednesday that he never asked Samastha workers to vote for the CPM. Faizy said he only wanted the INDIA bloc to emerge victorious.

Meanwhile, signalling a climbdown, Jiffiri Thangal has exhorted the Samastha activists and leaders to desist from spreading messages in social media that damage the unity that existed in the past. “All should keep away from activities that affect the unity,” he said. Thangal lauded the INDIA bloc for working in unison for the impressive performance in the elections.