Suresh Gopi makes grand entry in Thrissur

THRISSUR: As hundreds of saffron flags fluttered in the air, Suresh Gopi made a grand entry in Thrissur taking the spirit of party works to its peak.

Suresh Gopi, who arrived in Thrissur by road from Nedumbassery airport on Wednesday, received the certificate proclaiming his victory from Thrissur constituency from district collector V R Krishna Teja.

Later he joined BJP workers in a procession from the collectorate surroundings through Swaraj Round. Suresh Gopi was accompanied by BJP district president K K Aneeshkumar, leaders M T Ramesh, B Gopalakrishnan, V Unnikrishnan, A Nagesh, K R Hari, and Raghunath C Menon. A large number of women also joined the victory procession.

Apart from opening Lok Sabha account for the BJP in Kerala, Suresh Gopi’s victory in Thrissur is considered significant as the constituency has a large chunk of minority votes. The voting pattern indicates that the splitting of minority votes and the massive support of women voters played a significant role in Suresh Gopi’s victory.