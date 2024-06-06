Thrissur expects Modi 3.0 to keep Union minister promise

THRISSUR: As the BJP opened its account in the state by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha with a significant vote margin, the people, especially those who voted him to victory, are expecting the Centre to keep its promise of giving them a Union minister.
Right from the beginning of the election campaign, the key promise from the part of BJP district leadership was a central minister for Thrissur, as seen in the massive flex boards the party erected in all corners of the town.
The prospects of Suresh Gopi becoming a Union minister are high as he has already made public his vision for the development of not only Thrissur but also Kerala.
The defeat of V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who served as ministers in the NDA government, also improves chance of Suresh Gopi becoming a minister with a key portfolio.
However, it seems, Suresh Gopi is not keen about a ministerial berth. He is likely to leave such decisions to his mentors in the BJP. Asked whether he would become a minister in the new dispensation, Suresh Gopi said that he had commitments of about five movies and needed to complete them.
“I am of the opinion that becoming a minister would build walls around me and hence I am not keen on it. But, I have made it clear that to make my visions about Kerala a reality, I need ministers representing at least five portfolios at my beck and call,” he said adding that the same would be conveyed to the party leadership at the Centre.
Meanwhile, he did not completely deny chances of becoming a Central minister. During the election campaign, Suresh Gopi had given several promises to voters including improving connectivity especially extending metro train to Thrissur, development of Sakthan Market to international standards, interventions for ensuring justice to the depositors of cooperative banks, steps for the smooth conduct of Thrissur Pooram etc.
As Rajya Sabha MP during 2016-2022, Suresh Gopi had maintained an attendance of about 74 per cent, participated in 50 debates and asked 23 questions in the House. The topics he raised include the state of khadi industry in Kerala, problems being faced by people of Attappady tribal villages, police atrocities on people, and the issue of declining number of captive elephants.
Now the voters of Thrissur are waiting to know whether Suresh Gopi would join the likes of O Rajagopal and Vayalar Ravi who headed important portfolios in the Union cabinet.