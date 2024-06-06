Thrissur expects Modi 3.0 to keep Union minister promise

THRISSUR: As the BJP opened its account in the state by winning the Thrissur Lok Sabha with a significant vote margin, the people, especially those who voted him to victory, are expecting the Centre to keep its promise of giving them a Union minister.

Right from the beginning of the election campaign, the key promise from the part of BJP district leadership was a central minister for Thrissur, as seen in the massive flex boards the party erected in all corners of the town.

The prospects of Suresh Gopi becoming a Union minister are high as he has already made public his vision for the development of not only Thrissur but also Kerala.

The defeat of V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who served as ministers in the NDA government, also improves chance of Suresh Gopi becoming a minister with a key portfolio.

However, it seems, Suresh Gopi is not keen about a ministerial berth. He is likely to leave such decisions to his mentors in the BJP. Asked whether he would become a minister in the new dispensation, Suresh Gopi said that he had commitments of about five movies and needed to complete them.

“I am of the opinion that becoming a minister would build walls around me and hence I am not keen on it. But, I have made it clear that to make my visions about Kerala a reality, I need ministers representing at least five portfolios at my beck and call,” he said adding that the same would be conveyed to the party leadership at the Centre.