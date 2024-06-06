Victory in Sikar helps CPM retain national party status

KOCHI: During an election campaign meeting in Kozhikode, CPM central committee member A K Balan emphasised the importance of safeguarding the party symbol. He warned that failing to secure enough votes and seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha election could result in the party losing its national status and its iconic ‘Hammer, Sickle and Star’ symbol.

Despite the poor performance of just four seats and a vote share of 1.76% this time – up from three seats and 1.75% in the 2019 polls – the CPM managed to retain its national party status by securing a surprise victory in the Sikar constituency in Rajasthan. According to the Election Commission’s Political Parties and Election Symbols handbook of 2019, a party can achieve national party status if it is recognised as a state party in four or more states. With its victory in Rajasthan, the CPM will achieve state party status there in addition to Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, and West Bengal.

However, the party’s poor performance in West Bengal, where it failed to win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and previous assembly elections, jeopardises its state party status in that state.

Political analysts note that the Election Commission of India will make the final decision based on seats won by the party and its vote share. In 2019, the CPM had only three members in the Lok Sabha with 1.75 per cent of the vote share. Besides Kerala, the party hoped to make gains in Tamil Nadu through an alliance with the DMK, while expecting little success in West Bengal or Tripura. Ultimately, the CPM won two seats in Tamil Nadu, one in Kerala, and one in Rajasthan.