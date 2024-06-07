BJP gains ground amid erosion of Left votes in Kerala

KOCHI: It is a double whammy for the Left in Kerala. Besides suffering a humiliating defeat in 19 seats, including losing one to the BJP, it finds itself in a quandary after polling fewer votes in its strongholds of North Malabar, Palakkad, and Alappuzha. While the Congress won most of the seats with huge margins, the BJP has increased its vote share, raising questions about the erosion of the Left’s vote base and its beneficiaries.

In Kasaragod, the CPM polled fewer votes in all seven assembly constituencies compared to last year, and most surprisingly, it polled fewer votes in the strongholds of Trikaripur, Payyanur and Kalliasseri, where there has been a simultaneous increase in BJP votes.

Meanwhile in Kannur, BJP’s votes doubled in CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s booth (161) in Dharmadam to 115, as against 53 in 2019.Similarly, in Vadakara, the party candidate polled fewer votes in Thalassery and Kuthuparamba, much to everyone’s surprise.

In Palakkad, politburo member A Vijayaraghavan received fewer votes compared to the last poll, even in strongholds like Malampuzha and Shornur.

In the party heartland of Alappuzha, it has fallen behind in its vote base in Cherthala and Ambalapuzha, raising suspicions of an erosion in the vote base that it will have to introspect in the coming days.

While the CPM has been maintaining a brave front and pointing to the loss of Thrissur as a failure of Congress to keep its folks together, a constituent KC(M) has pointed fingers at the erosion of Left votes in Ettumanoor and Vaikom, accusing a strong anti-government sentiment among the masses.