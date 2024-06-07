Entrance coaching centre to move SC against NEET exam

KOZHIKODE: Entrance coaching centre Xylem Kozhikode has decided to file a case in the Supreme Court against the National Testing Agency for allegedly manipulating this year’s NEET examination, the members of the institution have officially announced.

In a press release, the institute authorities informed that the NEET exam result should not be declared without much media attention amidst the announcement of Lok Sabha election results.

“A student who answers all questions correctly will get 720 marks in NEET exam. If a student doesn’t get 720, the next mark will be either 716 or 715 only. But in this year’s exam rank list, it is seen that the students got 719 and 718 marks for the first time.

The National Testing Agency explains that the grace marks were added. There is no history of giving such a grace mark in the NEET exam in the country.

Nowhere has the National Testing Agency mentioned the possibility of giving grace marks. In that case, the allegation that this grace mark is fraudulent is serious,” Xylem team alleged.

“Since 2016, when the NEET examination started, the number of students getting full marks was only a handful. But this time, 67 candidates hold the first rank.

The allegation that the question paper was available on some Telegram channels before the exam date and the news that the question paper was seen left on the roadside while the exam was going on indicates that the question paper may have been leaked in many places before the exam,” Xylem team stated.