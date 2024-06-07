Kerala Congress (M) firm on demand for Rajya Sabha seat

KOTTAYAM : With the party losing the lone seat it contested in the Lok Sabha election, the Kerala Congress (M) has decided to stand firm on its demand for the Rajya Sabha seat for party chairman Jose K Mani.

With bilateral discussions slated to begin after the CPM secretariat meeting on Saturday, the KC (M) leadership has resolved not to entertain any alternative offers from the CPM in exchange for the RS seat.

Thomas Chazhikadan’s defeat in Kottayam has made the RS seat crucial for the KC (M) to maintain its political standing. Of the three RS seats of the LDF, including the one held by KC (M) which will expire on July 1, the LDF is capable of winning only two seats in the current situation.

As CPM and CPI want to retain their seats, efforts are on to mollify KC M) by offering alternative positions such as chairman post of the administrative reforms commission with cabinet rank to Jose.

‘KC (M) rightfully deserves RS seat’

The KC (M) leadership, which dismissed any discussions within the LDF, has made it clear that they will not accept any alternative offers and will not waver from their demand to retain the seat. “We have already stated our position. The KC (M) rightfully deserves the RS seat. We will not back down from our demand,” said Stephen George, KC (M) office-charge general secretary.