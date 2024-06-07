Sudhakaran reaches out to sulking Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: Chinks have appeared in the Congress in Kerala at a time when it should have been basking in the glory of the party’s spectacular show in the Lok Sabha polls. A section in the party is making frantic attempts to mollify senior leader K Muraleedharan, who is agitated over his defeat in Thrissur.
KPCC president K Sudhakaran, who rushed to Muraleedharan’s residence in Kozhikode on Thursday, said the party would decide the posts to be given to the sulking leader. The two leaders had a closed-door meeting for around 30 minutes. Talking to reporters after the meeting, the KPCC president said the state leadership will take up, in right earnest, all the issues raised by Muraleedharan. He added that Muraleedharan has not put forward any demand.
Sudhakaran said there was serious organisational lapse in Thrissur that led to Muraleedharan’s loss. But, he promised remedial actions after an inquiry. “He expressed his feelings. I am confident that Muraleedharan will continue as a leader of our party,” he said. Muraleedharan, however, did not come out of his residence to meet waiting reporters.
However, Muraleedharan told TNIE that Sudhakaran urged him to come to the forefront of political milieu. “Several UDF leaders and others have been pacifying me over the phone. I have not yet decided on my future course of action. Priyanka is most likely to contest from Wayanad,” he said. He had earlier declared that he is taking a break from active political life after the defeat in Thrissur. Muraleedharan had expressed his strong displeasure over coming third at the hustings.
On Thursday morning, Sudhakaran told reporters in Kannur that Muraleedharan is capable of holding any post. Asked whether he would be considered for Wayanad in case Rahul Gandhi vacates the seat, he said Muraleedharan is fit for any seat. To a question, Sudhakaran said he will not oppose making Muraleedharan the president of the KPCC.
Cong in rich position to deal with any situation: Sudhakaran
“There are other options too. Rajya Sabha elections are approaching,” Sudhakaran said, adding the party is in a ‘rich position’ to deal with any situations.
Striking a different note, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan expressed his uneasiness over the continuing discussions on Muraleedharan’s defeat.
Talking to reporters in Kannur, he said losing the electoral battle is not something new for leaders including Muraleedharan. “Getting defeated in elections is not unusual. I have lost elections,” he said.
Satheesan said Muraleedharan was shifted from Vadakara to Thrissur as per the decision taken by all leaders. He said a group of media is deliberately trying to take the sheen off the glittering performance of the UDF in the elections. “Ten candidates have won with a margin of over one lakh votes. Four of them got more than two lakh margin,” he said.
IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty came out in support of Muraleedharan saying that K Karunakaran’s son is fit for taking up any challenge. He added that the IUML will not ask for the Wayanad seat in the event Rahul Gandhi vacates it.