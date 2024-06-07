Sudhakaran reaches out to sulking Muraleedharan

KOZHIKODE: Chinks have appeared in the Congress in Kerala at a time when it should have been basking in the glory of the party’s spectacular show in the Lok Sabha polls. A section in the party is making frantic attempts to mollify senior leader K Muraleedharan, who is agitated over his defeat in Thrissur.

KPCC president K Sudhakaran, who rushed to Muraleedharan’s residence in Kozhikode on Thursday, said the party would decide the posts to be given to the sulking leader. The two leaders had a closed-door meeting for around 30 minutes. Talking to reporters after the meeting, the KPCC president said the state leadership will take up, in right earnest, all the issues raised by Muraleedharan. He added that Muraleedharan has not put forward any demand.

Sudhakaran said there was serious organisational lapse in Thrissur that led to Muraleedharan’s loss. But, he promised remedial actions after an inquiry. “He expressed his feelings. I am confident that Muraleedharan will continue as a leader of our party,” he said. Muraleedharan, however, did not come out of his residence to meet waiting reporters.

However, Muraleedharan told TNIE that Sudhakaran urged him to come to the forefront of political milieu. “Several UDF leaders and others have been pacifying me over the phone. I have not yet decided on my future course of action. Priyanka is most likely to contest from Wayanad,” he said. He had earlier declared that he is taking a break from active political life after the defeat in Thrissur. Muraleedharan had expressed his strong displeasure over coming third at the hustings.