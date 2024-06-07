UDF pressurises Priyanka Gandhi to contest from Wayanad

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership is mounting pressure on All India Congress Committee general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to make her electoral debut from Wayanad. This is most likely to happen as Rahul Gandhi is expected to retain Rae Bareli and relinquish Wayanad seat.

A slew of UDF leaders have already urged 52-year-old Priyanka to pick up the baton from Rahul and contest the by-election from Wayanad. She is not a stranger to Wayanad as she had visited her brother’s constituency more than a dozen times alone and also with him. A top Congress source told TNIE that Rahul will be retaining his Rae Bareli seat.

“The Congress wants Rahul to remain in the Hindi heartland in Uttar Pradesh. The RSS and BJP will ensure the defeat of the Congress in Rae Bareli if it goes for a by-election. Moreover, the BJP government in UP will go great guns to ensure that the odds are against the Congress candidate. Unlike in UP, the BJP cannot purchase votes in Wayanad. Hence, Wayanad is a safe bet for Priyanka,” said a top Congress source.

It’s also learnt that, in the long run, it will keep Rahul in good stead if he sticks to Rae Bareli. In the 2029 Lok Sabha election, it will help him emerge as the prime ministerial candidate from UP which is considered as a driving force behind national politics. Initially, speculation was rife that senior Congress leader K Muraleedharan who tasted a humiliating defeat in Thrissur would be considered in Wayanad. But in the current context, it is unlikely to happen though.

Balram and Rahul top contenders for Palakkad

Congress state vice-president V T Balram and Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkoottathil have emerged as the top contenders for the by-election from Palakkad Assembly constituency.

Despite Remya losing in Alathur Lok Sabha constituency by 20,111 votes, she is most likely to get the UDF ticket in Chelakkara assembly by-election.