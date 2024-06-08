200-year-old building at Fort Kochi comes crumbling down; officials draw flak

KOCHI : On Friday, Fort Kochi lost a 200-year-old heritage building on Rose Street near St Francis CSI Church to apathy. Though no casualties were reported, the collapse of the building, a popular tourist photography spot, has shone the spotlight on the urgent need to take steps to preserve such heritage buildings.

M P Sivadathan, president, Kerala Homestay and Tourism Society (KHATS), said though the heavy rain was a contributing factor, the main reason for the collapse can be attributed to poor maintenance and faulty management of the building, which was part of the government’s heritage programme.

“The incident serves as a stark reminder of the fate that can befall many other heritage buildings in the Fort Kochi area if immediate action is not taken. The heritage buildings here are not just structures, they are testaments to our rich history and culture. They have transformed the area into a major tourist attraction, a source of pride for us all. However, their preservation seems to be a low priority for authorities,” Sivadathan said.

“The authorities hold the key to the preservation of these heritage sites. The owners should be given notices to ensure maintenance. Those unable to carry out maintenance on their own need to be helped by authorities,” Sivadathan said, pointing out the Synagogue in Mattanchery, another structure that fell prey to official apathy. Though the tourism department claims to have earmarked large sums for its renovation, no restoration work has been undertaken, he said.

Speaking on the significance of Article 51 A of the Constitution, Johann Kuruvilla, founder of The Kochi Heritage Project, underscored the imperative of heritage preservation as a collective duty incumbent upon every citizen. “The onus is on the authorities to act decisively to save the soul of Fort Kochi,” Johann said.