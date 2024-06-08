Family of four, including two kids die following fire in Kerala

KOCHI: Four members of a family including two children died after a fire gutted the bedroom of a house in Angamaly on Saturday morning. The deceased are Bineesh Kurian, his wife Anu, daughter Jovan (8) and son Jesvin (6).

It was the neighbouring folks who noticed the fire at the upstairs of the house near the Angamaly court complex and alerted Fire and Rescue Service Department. It was roughly at around 5am when these people went for their morning walk.

According to the police, black smoke was emanating from the room where deceased family members were sleeping and people launched a rescue operation.

Fortunately, Bineesh’s mother was staying on the ground floor of the house. Her condition is reportedly stable. However, by the time rescue operation was launched, the entire room upstairs was completely gutted. After fire tenders doused the flames, charred bodies of the deceased persons were recovered.

Meanwhile, Angamaly police launched a probe into the incident and forensic experts examined the area. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Bineesh was into the nutmeg business and also ran a grocery shop in Angamaly town. Jesvin and Jovan were studying in third standard and UKG respectively.