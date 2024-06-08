Finally, work on multi-level car parking begins at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After several years of delay, the much-anticipated multi-level car parking (MLCP) facility at the Medical College Hospital (MCH) is finally set to become a reality. Conceived in 2016 under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, the project aims to resolve the parking woes at MCH frequented by thousands of vehicles every day. The project, valued at Rs 16.58 crore, has faced numerous hurdles since its inception.

At one point, the MLCP project at MCH was shelved owing to inordinate delay. Later, the project under AMRUT -1 was transferred to the Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL). A senior official of the City Corporation said that the work has officially taken off and will be completed within six to eight months.

The MCH premises, which houses three premier health care institutions, including RCC, SAT and Medical College Hospital, is frequented by thousands of vehicles every day. Traffic chaos reigns on the premises owing to lack of parking facilities. “The project got delayed because of the non-cooperation from the MCH authorities. They raised some dispute relating to the land where the MLCP is coming up. By the end of this month, the SCTL will be officially wound up and if we don’t launch the work, the fund will be lapsed,” said an official source.

The MLCP will have a capacity to accommodate around 202 cars. “We have already awarded the tender. A team from the City Corporation led by the Mayor chaired a meeting with the MCH principal last day and resolved the issues,” said the official. The SCTL is chipping in around Rs 5 crores for the project. Among the three MLCPs planned under the AMRUT, one of at the City Corporation office was executed. The two others remained on paper.