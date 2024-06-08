Kerala agriculture department launches ‘Kaarshika Labour Bank Project’

KOZHIKODE : In an initiative to support small and medium-scale farm owners, the Kerala Agriculture Department has announced the development of the “Kaarshika Labour Bank Project,” a mobile application designed to provide efficient agricultural labour services.

This innovative project aims to tackle the increasing demand for skilled agricultural workers in Kerala, ensuring a more streamlined and accessible process for both farmers and labourers.

Registered under the Agricultural Labourers’ Farming Innovations and Social Welfare Co-operative Society (ALFICOS), the Kaarshika Labour Bank Project promises to bridge the gap between farm owners and workers by offering a comprehensive platform for hiring and managing agricultural labour.

The new platform, currently in development, will offer a user-friendly interface tailored to meet the diverse needs of its users.

Farmers will be able to post job listings, specify the type of labour required, and set their availability directly through the app. On the other side, workers will create profiles to showcase their skills and experience, allowing them to apply for jobs that align with their expertise. Through the app, farmers can easily post job requirements, while workers can search and apply for jobs based on their skills and availability. The app will facilitate a perfect match between the job requirements of farm owners and the skills of agricultural workers.

A built-in rating and review mechanism will enhance transparency and trust, allowing users to make informed decisions. From setting up hydroponics to land tiling and coconut climbing, the app will cater to a wide range of agricultural tasks, ensuring availability of a skilled workforce in all localities across Kerala.

The Kerala Agriculture Department has started identifying a suitable startup to develop this platform, with a vision to revolutionise agricultural labour management in the state.