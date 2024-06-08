Kerala: LSGD’s smart garbage app to be integrated with K-SMART

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major development, the Local Self-government Department (LSGD) has announced the integration of its smart garbage monitoring app, Haritha Mithram, with K-SMART (Kerala Solutions For Managing Administrative Reformation and Transformation). Official sources have confirmed that the Information Kerala Mission (IKM) has taken over the smart garbage monitoring app from Keltron, and an enhanced application is expected to be ready within the next 6 months.

This integration is anticipated to enhance user fee collection and streamline the activities of the Haritha Karma Sena, bringing digital enhancements to waste collection and management. The enhanced smart garbage application will also introduce the feature of booking a special waste pick-up.

An IKM official said, “If you have a party or function at home and require additional waste collection, a special pick-up can be booked through the newly upgraded platform.”

K-SMART currently provides various essential online services to citizens, from death, birth, and marriage certificates to property tax payments and building permit applications, all accessible without needing to visit local bodies. With this integration, individuals refusing to pay the user fee or hesitant to participate in the system will be denied access to all online services provided by K-SMART, including property tax payment, birth, death, marriage certificates, and more.

LSGD officials said that approximately 20% of the population is yet to sign up for the services of the Haritha Karma Sena. This initiative aims to digitally strengthen the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign 2.0, scheduled to launch in mid-June.

An official with IKM told TNIE that the official takeover of the application has already been done, and the process to integrate the smart garbage app with K-SMART is currently underway.

The official added that the Haritha Mithram app has already seen widespread use, and it is set to become a mandatory application for every household shortly. As part of the integration, we are planning to take the application to the next level and provide a better user experience and more user-friendly features.

Key features of the next-level enhancement include automatic alerts and monitoring of waste collection and movement. The LSGD has already geotagged material collection facilities, resource recovery facilities, and mini-material collection facilities.

“Live tracking of all vehicles involved in waste collection will be made available, and we will deploy GPS in all vehicles. This will help prevent illegal dumping and ensure that waste is delivered to the specified location. Additionally, citizens will receive automated calls and notifications regarding waste pick-up,” the IKM official said.

The new digital platform will enable the tracking of timely waste collection from households, with alert messages and notifications provided to users.

“The application will monitor whether the Haritha Karma Sena is collecting waste from households following the schedule. Furthermore, the public will be able to register grievances related to waste management and violations in their surroundings, prompting the generation of a complaint file calling for prompt action,” said an official with the Suchitwa Mission.