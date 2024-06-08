Kerala: Variety of iced apple products on the cards

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralites will be able to taste more products made using the Asian palmyra palm, also known as nongu or ice apple, in near future. The Kerala State Palmyrah Development and Workers’ Welfare Corporation Ltd (KELPALM) is setting up a modern mechanised facility that would help it with product diversification.

Established in 1985, the state-run KELPALM is a pioneer in manufacturing nongu food items. At present, it produces palm pine sarbath, soft drinks in five flavours, ‘karippetti’ (palm jaggery), ‘kalkandam’ (palm candy), ‘panam kizhangu podi’, ‘karippetti kaapi’ (palm jaggery coffee) mix and ‘paal mix’.

However, the products are made only in limited quantities at the existing semi-mechanised facility. “The corporation is set for a major expansion with the new facility,” said KELPALM chairman S Suresh Kumar. KELPALM now sells its products through a few street bunks in Thiruvananthapuram and agents in different districts.

The nongu processing facility will be established on the KELPALM’s campus at Kottamam in Thiruvananthapuram. “The state government is providing full support for the corporation’s revival. It sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to set up the new facility. Works will begin at the earliest,” said KELPALM MD Satees Kumar P.