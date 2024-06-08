Samastha mouthpiece slams Pinarayi Vijayan, LDF for poll debacle

MALAPPURAM: After the LDF faced a setback in the LS election, Samastha mouthpiece ‘Suprabhaatham’ criticised the LDF and the CPM through its editorial on Friday. The editorial said the election result reflects the anti-incumbency sentiments against the state government. The mouthpiece harshly criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying the arrogance of the CM and the violent politics of SFI led to the election debacle. It also said that the election results revealed the gap formed between the party of the labour class and the common man.

The editorial of the mouthpiece assumes significance as Samastha and ‘Suprabhaatham’ took a soft stand towards the LDF and CPM during polls. Also, the leadership of Suprabhaatham and a section of Samastha drew criticism from the IUML for taking a soft stand toward the CPM. Furthermore, Samastha president Jifri Muthukoya Thangal maintains a good relationship with the CM. However, the harsh criticism in the editorial against the CM and the LDF sparked controversy on the day.