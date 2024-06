THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the swearing-in of the Union cabinet set for Sunday, hopes are soaring for the state BJP. While the state is likely to get a berth in the cabinet, courtesy Suresh Gopi, there is speculation that the BJP central leadership has plans to offer new roles to a few other seniors too, including Sobha Surendran.

If sources are to be believed, the party leadership offered governorship to Sobha. But she reportedly refused it stating she wanted to focus on organisational work. There are indications that Sobha is eyeing a key party position.

“She was offered governorship. But she feels that she can perform better in a party role. If there are changes in the central leadership, there could be simultaneous changes in the state leadership too. In such a scenario, she could well be considered for the state president role,” said a source close to Sobha. A few leaders from the state, including Sobha, are expected to attend Sunday’s event.

Meanwhile, it’s more or less certain that Suresh Gopi, who opened BJP’s Lok Sabha account in the state with an emphatic victory from Thrissur, would be made Union minister. However, whether he would be given a cabinet rank is yet to be confirmed. “Chances are high for him to get cabinet berth. However, there’s no final confirmation at this stage as the party is facing a new scenario, where allies too will have to be accommodated in the cabinet,” said a senior leader.

‘State BJP may be rewarded for acing LS polls’

Sources said the leadership has plans to reward the state BJP for its impressive performance in this LS election. Another Rajya Sabha seat too could be given to the state shortly. The NDA had carried out systematic work in constituencies like Attingal and Alappuzha to make inroads into the Ezhava community, with the BDJS playing a crucial role. Hence it won’t be surprising if Thushar Vellappally is offered an RS seat, said a source. “There are also reports that the party will give due consideration to K Surendran too, if a new state chief is appointed,” the source added.