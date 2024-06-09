Kerala reported most dengue cases and deaths in 2023: Central report

Uttarakhand was second in the list of dengue deaths, with 14 fatalities, followed by Bihar (seven). The number of dengue cases in Kerala doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year’s 4,432. With 29 deaths, Kerala was in fifth position among states in 2022. Of the 565 malaria cases reported in Kerala in 2023, 299 were caused by the most fatal plasmodium falciparum parasite. With seven deaths, Kerala recorded the fourth highest number of fatalities in the country. This translated to nearly 10% of the total malaria deaths in the country (72).

The report provides state-wise data on nine diseases “closely linked to inadequate sanitation and hazardous environment”. With 1,131 chikungunya cases Kerala was in the ninth position among 35 states and UTs. Chikungunya cases showed an alarming rise in the state, from 78 in 2017. The number peaked at 3,030 in 2021.

For six other diseases, the report had data until 2021. That year, Kerala was the only state that did not report a case of acute respiratory infection (ARI). As many as 1.73 crore cases and 9,872 deaths were reported in the country and Rajasthan topped the list with 36.5 lakh cases. Typhoid cases in Kerala showed a steep decline from 18,440 in 2020 to 30 in 2021. The state recorded the second-lowest number of cases after Lakshadweep (22).