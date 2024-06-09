Organ-harvest victim taken into custody by Kerala police

KOCHI: After stepping up their probe into the alleged Iran-based organ trade, police on Saturday took into custody Thirunellayi-native Shameer, the sole victim of the racket from Kerala. Shameer, who donated a kidney about six months ago, was taken into custody by a team led by Ernakulam district police chief Vaibhav Saxena. He had been on the run since news of the illegal operations emerged, said an official.

“He was taken into custody to unravel more details of the racket and its operations. He seemed tired during the interrogation,” said a source. He was released after the interrogation. His statement was also recorded, he said. The kidney Shameer donated was moved to Iran. He received around Rs 6-7 lakh for it. He contacted the racket via social media, the official added. Meanwhile, the bigwig of the organ trade racket was nabbed by police from Hyderabad on June 1. Ballamkonda Ramaprasad, 41, aka Prathapan, was picked up by a special investigation team while he was planning to leave the country.