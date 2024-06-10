Kerala: Assembly from today, rejuvenated Opposition to resume attack on LDF govt

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly’s 11th session starting Monday will see action both inside and outside its four walls, as a rejuvenated Opposition UDF is expected to take on the LDF government over various issues.

Riding high after an emphatic win in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, the UDF is expected to resume its attack on the government over the bar bribery allegations. The state leadership of the Youth Congress is expected to take out a protest march to the assembly, raising the issue, on Tuesday. A day later, the UDF too will hold a protest.

The 28-day session is being convened to discuss and pass the budget requests for the 2024-25 fiscal year. On Monday, the proceedings will be briefly adjourned to take a group photo of the members of the 15th KLA at the Members’ Lounge.

The ruling LDF was keen on avoiding an adjournment motion on Monday, but the Opposition stood firm on it, and is likely to raise the bar bribery allegations during its discussion.

Congress MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told TNIE that the UDF is going to encounter a weakened LDF government in the house.

“The LDF government lost people’s mandate. There are two opinions among them. While LDF allies, following the results, said they are accepting the people’s mandate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has been conspicuous by his silence,” the Kottayam MLA said.

The assembly will conclude on July 25. There will be no session during June 13-15 when the Loka Kerala Sabha will be held.