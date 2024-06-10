Malabar travellers decry ‘wagon tragedy’

KOZHIKODE: Daily train commuters in Malabar region now refer to their travel as the “wagon tragedy”. They blame disorganised rail traffic and unnecessary upgrades to general compartments by Southern Railway (SR) for their travails.

Passengers from Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod primarily rely on Parasuram and Malabar Express during peak hours. Overcrowding in the general compartments of these trains and irregular halts to facilitate Vande Bharat services have led to numerous unfortunate incidents. Last summer, not a single day passed without a passenger collapse or a scuffle between travellers and train ticket examiners (TTEs).

For a long time, passengers have demanded an increase in general coaches on Parasuram Express. Although railway announced that a general car would be introduced in March in addition to the existing 22 coaches, no changes have been made. Instead, authorities reduced a general coach from Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Maveli Express last month and added an extra sleeper car.

The announcement of the extension of Bangalore-Kannur Express to Kozhikode was met with great joy and relief by passengers. However, despite the decision made in January, the implementation has been delayed due to strong resistance from the Karnataka BJP.