Of derailed hopes and diffused plans

Tourist traffic

The contrast is stark, given the number of passengers on the Mumbai-Kerala sector, vis-a-vis the Mumbai-Tamil Nadu route. “The demand for seats on the Mumbai-Kerala sector is three times more. This is despite the fact that the population of Kerala is around half of TN.” Thomas also cites how around 50% of passengers arriving in Kerala are tourists. “The state attracts around two crore tourists a year and 90% of this traffic is domestic,” he adds.

Gireesh Babu, who has been taking up issues related to the railways for many years, says, “There is a major shortage of super fast, express, passenger and MEMU services in the state.” Recently, social media was flooded with videos of overcrowded trains. “However, instead of introducing more services, the railway has tried to assuage ruffled feathers by adding a coach or two. But this has not solved the issue,” he adds.

‘Revenue-driven’

According to Babu, the sole goal of the national transporter in the last three-four years has been to increase revenue. For this, it devised a method of increasing the number of premium trains and AC coaches at the cost of general and sleeper coaches. “This has come as a big blow to travellers, especially students and those from economically backward sections, who can’t pay high fares,” he adds. The Western India Passengers Association reckons that the Mumbai-Kerala sector will require another five to seven long-distance trains.

Other destinations which are in demand for more services are Bengaluru and Hyderabad, where a good number of Keralites either go for studies or employment. “We need 10 daily trains to and from Bengaluru. At present, we have only Sabari Express to Hyderabad,” says Gireesh.

‘Short’ shrift

Passengers have also been demanding more services in the middle-distance category. “A train like Parasuram Express, which meets the requirement of officegoers in Kerala, is an urgent requirement. Once that happens, incidents like the one in which around 18 women travellers fainted due to overcrowding can be avoided. It should be noted that crowding will increase further since plans are afoot to extend Parasuram Express to Kanyakumari,” says Thomas. The train now starts its journey from Nagercoil.

There is also an urgent requirement for more trains originating from Thiruvananthapuram. Kottayam and Ernakulam. “Kottayam and Ernakulam stations can accommodate more trains following the development work that have been carried out,” says Gireesh who has been campaigning for the conversion of Kottayam into an originating terminal.

The middle-distance section needs at least three to four trains. “Why not start some services from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram? More trains are needed besides Venad and Parasuram on this section,” says Thomas.

As for distances up to 200km, the best option is to run MEMUs. “The situation today is that for the short-distance travel, people in Kerala have to depend on express trains. This again causes crowding!” Liyons J, secretary of the Friends of Rails told TNIE recently.

According to Indian Railways, it operates 571 train services under Thiruvananthapuram (300) and Palakkad divisions (271). “The division operates 300 services including special trains that are pressed into service to tackle festival or annual holiday rush,” a spokesperson for Thiruvananthapuram division said.