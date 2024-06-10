Suresh Gopi’s transition a natural progression, say peers

KOLLAM: Suresh Gopi, BJP’s first Lok Sabha member from Kerala, holds his hometown of Kollam close to his heart. As he assumes office as an elected MP and Union minister, his friends and wellwishers put his political rise down to sheer determination.

His peers recall that Gopi was a diligent and unassuming figure while a student of Fatima Mata National College in Kollam. In his foray into politics, he contested and won his first election -- representing the SFI, interestingly -- for the position of student secretary in the zoology department of the college. Innocent Joseph, a former classmate at Fatima Mata National College, told TNIE that those who knew Gopi well had expected his success.

“Suresh was an exceptional student with a charismatic persona during his college days. His transition to an MP is a natural progression. He engaged actively in student politics and we spearheaded various initiatives together, addressing issues including the Valli matter,” Joseph said.

Having eyed a career in the civil services initially, Suresh Gopi eventually found his calling in the film industry, paving the for his current role. “It’s a moment of immense pride for all of us,” Joseph said.Suresh Gopi pursued his bachelor’s degree in Zoology and master’s in English Literature at the college during the 1975-80 period.

In a historic win for the BJP in Kerala, Suresh Gopi clinched the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, triumphing over CPI leader V S Sunilkumar after a high-profile campaign. His win, by a margin of 74,686 votes, has marked a significant moment in Kerala’s political landscape.