Governor Arif Mohammed Khan turns down invite to Loka Kerala Sabha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday rejected the state government’s request to attend the Loka Kerala Sabha (LKS). He conveyed his displeasure to Chief Secretary V Venu, who carried the chief minister’s letter to Khan.

The governor cited a couple of reasons to reject the invitation. First, the invitation came late. The LKS begins on June 13 and its preparations started months ago. The last-minute invite shows the government’s insincerity, he said.

The governor had already scheduled an event in Thrissur on the same day. Khan also asked the CS why he was not invited to some events in the past, including the Onam Week celebrations and Keraleeyam.

Khan criticised the state government for denigrating his position. The government did not act in a fair manner while the pro-LDF students’ organisation attacked his convoy. A minister openly said he would handshake the attackers.