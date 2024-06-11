Jose is KC (M)’s RS candidate; tribute to secular stand, says Roshy Augustine

KOTTAYAM: Hours after the LDF made its decision clear regarding Rajya Sabha seat-sharing, the Kerala Congress (M) parliamentary party met and decided to nominate party chairman Jose K Mani as its candidate for the election to the upper house of Parliament.

Announcing the decision, Minister Roshy Augustine said Jose K Mani’s candidacy is a tribute to his dedication to promoting secularism in Parliament. Roshy emphasised that the party will continue to advocate for the rights of the common people, particularly farmers.

This will be Jose’s second term in the Rajya Sabha, having been elected from the UDF in 2018. He retained his position even when KC (M) joined the LDF in 2020. The meeting was also attended by N Jayaraj, Stephen George, Job Michael and others.

In a statement, Jose expressed his satisfaction with the recognition accorded to KC (M)’s political contributions by the CPM-led LDF and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. “KC (M) has been able to raise its voice for democracy and secularism in the Parliament. A Rajya Sabha seat will help the party remain meaningful in the prevailing national political scenario,” Jose said.