Kerala: CITU protest against driving test reforms

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The All Kerala Driving School Workers’ Union (CITU) launched an indefinite sit-in in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday against the government’s fresh directions for driving tests.

Inaugurating the protest in front of the secretariat, CITU state vice-president K K Divakaran criticised Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar for taking unilateral decisions to help corporates. “The minister should be receptive to workers’ opinions.

He should follow the tradition set by his father,” he said. The union is irked by the fresh directions of the MVD which mandates the presence of a driving school instructor on the ground at the time of driving tests.

“The new direction contradicts a prior circular that prohibited instructors from entering the test ground. We are not against raising the quality of the test. However, reforms like these are creating unnecessary hurdles,” he said.

The union also demanded that the tenure of test vehicles be extended to 22 years from 18, and that the number of slots per motor vehicle inspector increased to 60.