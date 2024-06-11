Kerala: Driving test delays slow down enrolments, learners to face renewal woes

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Despite Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar bringing in a truce to end the strike of driving school operators almost a month ago, the process to gain the confidence of driving applicants in the state is taking longer than expected.

With a notable rise in the failure rate and recent directives from the motor vehicle department (MVD), applicants are approaching the procedure cautiously. Driving school operators report a significant 70% reduction in fresh admissions.

“People are hesitant to enrol in driving schools until the situation stabilises. With dwindling admissions, we are now providing refresher training to those awaiting test slots or those who failed the road test,” said Nazar Usman, general secretary of Motor Driving Owners Koottayma. More than 300,000 applicants are currently awaiting test slots.

The minister had assured that steps will be taken to clear the backlog by deploying officials from the enforcement wing. However, the decision is yet to be implemented.

Consequently, applicants with learner’s licences close to expiration are compelled to renew the same, incurring additional expenses. “The department collects fees for driving tests but fails to conduct them promptly. As a result, the applicants must spend an additional `800 to renew their learner’s licenses. Someone should be held accountable for this chaos,” said Nazar.