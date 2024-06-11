Kerala: NSS general secretary scorns Bishop Coorilose

KOTTAYAM: Nair Service Society general secretary G Sukumaran Nair on Monday criticised former Metropolitan Bishop Geevarghese Coorilose in connection with the controversy sparked by his criticism of the LDF government following the Lok Sabha election. “Coorilose used to be one of the closest allies of the chief minister. If you lick someone’s boot, you are bound to hear this,” he said.

During a media interaction, Nair described the election outcome as a lesson for ruling parties at both the Central and state levels. He emphasised that the State should view this result as an opportunity to prioritise people’s needs.

Regarding reports of the NSS mediating with the BJP leadership to secure a ministerial position for Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi, Nair denied any involvement. However, he expressed satisfaction with the allocation of ministerial positions to two MPs from Kerala.