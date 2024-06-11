Lack of Muslim representation in Modi govt 'extremely undemocratic': Kerala Congress chief Sudhakaran

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on Tuesday criticised the lack of Muslim representation in the third government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that this was "extremely undemocratic".

In a statement, the senior Congress leader said, "It was extremely undemocratic that the country's Muslim population was completely excluded when the third Modi government came to power, with not a single MP from the BJP being from that community."

Criticising Modi, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president said representation for all is a common thing in a democratic system.

Referring to Modi's controversial remarks during the LS poll campaign, the Lok Sabha member from Kannur alleged that he came to power by making hate speeches.