NEET-UG fiasco: Kerala urges Centre to initiate inquiry

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Higher Education Minister R Bindu has written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Union higher education secretary seeking a comprehensive inquiry into the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG 2024 examination. She has urged the Centre’s active involvement in ensuring that stringent measures are implemented to curb such incidents.

In her letter, Bindu said a large number of students and their parents have alleged irregularities and even paper leaks in the exam process. “It is distressing to note that despite the efforts put forth by the National Testing Agency to ensure the integrity of the examination, such serious allegations have surfaced,” she said. Bindu said that an unprecedented number of candidates achieved top ranks, with approximately 67 scoring a percentile as high as 99.997129.While excellence should be celebrated, such a concentration of top ranks raises suspicions regarding the fairness and transparency of the exam process, she said.