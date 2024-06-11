‘Stickler to coalition dharma’, CPM gifts Rajya Sabha seat to KC(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the Lok Sabha election results in the state, the CPM appeared to take a more considerate line towards its allies by dropping its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat.

Key LDF constituents, CPI and KC(M), have now been handed the two RS seats the front can win. Party supremo Jose K Mani is KC(M)’s candidate and state assistant secretary P P Suneer is CPI’s nominee.

The LDF meeting in the state capital on Monday also decided to keep the second RS seat falling vacant, on rotation basis. The CPM masterstroke came as both CPI and KC(M) stood firm on their demand for the seat. The party secretariat had on Friday decided to abandon its claim in case it was needed to maintain unity in the LDF. The secretariat again met on Monday morning and took the final decision.

Of the three seats falling vacant on July 1, the LDF can win two. Since one member each from CPM, CPI and KC(M) are completing their tenure, all the three parties can make a claim. The CPM leadership felt that KC(M) should not be alienated, as the party plays a key role in central Kerala.