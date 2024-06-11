‘Stickler to coalition dharma’, CPM gifts Rajya Sabha seat to KC(M)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Taking a cue from the Lok Sabha election results in the state, the CPM appeared to take a more considerate line towards its allies by dropping its claim to a Rajya Sabha seat.
Key LDF constituents, CPI and KC(M), have now been handed the two RS seats the front can win. Party supremo Jose K Mani is KC(M)’s candidate and state assistant secretary P P Suneer is CPI’s nominee.
The LDF meeting in the state capital on Monday also decided to keep the second RS seat falling vacant, on rotation basis. The CPM masterstroke came as both CPI and KC(M) stood firm on their demand for the seat. The party secretariat had on Friday decided to abandon its claim in case it was needed to maintain unity in the LDF. The secretariat again met on Monday morning and took the final decision.
Of the three seats falling vacant on July 1, the LDF can win two. Since one member each from CPM, CPI and KC(M) are completing their tenure, all the three parties can make a claim. The CPM leadership felt that KC(M) should not be alienated, as the party plays a key role in central Kerala.
Meanwhile, there are indications that the CPM central leadership was keen on nominating one of its national leaders if the party kept one RS seat.
The state leadership took a call on seat division after considering this possibility too. The CPM chose not to claim the RS seat, despite the fact that the party doesn’t have enough members in the Upper House to remain as a single bloc.
Later talking to the media, LDF convenor E P Jayarajan said the CPM decided not to claim the seat in order to take the coalition forward. Interests of all front constituents will be protected, and the decision is not the result of the setback in the LS election, he said.
RJD raises claim for an RS seat
At the LDF meet, RJD raised the claim for one RS seat. The party pointed out that when Shreyams Kumar completed his RS tenure in 2022, the party was not given a seat.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said RJD’s arguments were valid, and announced that a new criterion would be introduced to share the second seat among allies on rotation basis.
IUML names Haris Beeran RS candidate
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: IUML state president Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal has announced Supreme Court lawyer V K Haris Beeran as the party’s Rajya Sabha candidate. The decision was made at the IUML leadership meet in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.