Vizhinjam seaport: 88% of overall work complete; trial run by June end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 88% of the overall work related to the under-construction Vizhinjam international seaport is over and the first trial run of the port's operations can be conducted by June-end, the government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.
Replying to a question by Neyyattinkara MP K Ansalan, Ports Minister GN Vasavan said that while 98% of the dredging and reclamation work and 81% work on the breakwater has been completed.
The progress of other stages were: berth - 92%, buildings - 94%, container yard - 74%, project equipment including cranes - 91% and gate complex and road - 70%.
Last month, Adani Group, which constructs the port, had informed that all the technical support systems and experts needed for the operations have been arranged for the trial run.
To a query on the proposed fish landing centre and modernisation of the existing fishing harbour, Vasavan said two to three rounds of discussions were held with port authorities, fisheries department officials and representatives of trade unions.
The Minister said another round of discussions has been scheduled on Tuesday and a final decision will be taken on the basis of the outcome of the talks.