Vizhinjam seaport: 88% of overall work complete; trial run by June end

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Over 88% of the overall work related to the under-construction Vizhinjam international seaport is over and the first trial run of the port's operations can be conducted by June-end, the government informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

Replying to a question by Neyyattinkara MP K Ansalan, Ports Minister GN Vasavan said that while 98% of the dredging and reclamation work and 81% work on the breakwater has been completed.

The progress of other stages were: berth - 92%, buildings - 94%, container yard - 74%, project equipment including cranes - 91% and gate complex and road - 70%.

Last month, Adani Group, which constructs the port, had informed that all the technical support systems and experts needed for the operations have been arranged for the trial run.