After winning Lok Sabha poll, CPM's K Radhakrishnan bids adieu to Kerala assembly on emotional note

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Parliamentary affairs, SC/ST welfare and Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan bade adieu to the legislative assembly where he served as Speaker once and minister twice. In a moving farewell speech in the House on Wednesday, Radhakrishnan recalled his long association with the assembly, state politics and political leaders of different parties. Radhakrishnan, the lone LDF candidate to win the Lok Sabha polls in the state this time, will soon resign as Chelakkara MLA.
Addressing the House on Wednesday, Radhakrishnan said he would part ways with the state legislature in the ongoing 11th session of the 15th assembly. The 60-year-old leader recalled that he came to the House for the first time in 1996 and continued to be part of all assemblies except during 2016-21. In 1996, as a first-time legislator, he became a minister in the EK Nayanar cabinet.
Veteran leaders with whom he worked include TK Ramakrishnan, Babyjohn, Susheela Gopalan, E Chandrasekharan Nair, PR Kurup, AC Shanmughadas, Sivadasamenon, VK Rajan and Krishnan Kaniyamparambil. He also referred to leaders from other political affiliations like Oommen Chandy, KR Gowri Amma, KM Mani, R Balakrishna Pillai, TM Jacob, Abdulla Haji, K Narayana Kurup, former speaker Vakkom Purushothaman and ex-deputy speaker Sundaran Nadar.
Radhakrishnan took the opportunity to mention his 1996 cabinet colleague and current chief minister PInarayi Vijayan too. He referred to how Pinarayi, the then power minister, took major initiatives to ensure that the state did not reel under a power shortage.
"The Kerala assembly has set a model for the whole country. Our assembly is a guiding force for numerous great personalities, and even the Indian Parliament. We should be able to take this honour and legacy forward," said Radhakrishnan. He thanked legislators from all parties and officials who extended him all support and cooperation.
The MP-designate from Alathur said he would sincerely strive to focus attention on the Union government's 'neglect' towards Kerala. "I will see what can be done in the Parliament. No point in saying that there's just one MP. Along with the other 19 MPs from the state, efforts will be taken to highlight the Centre's neglect of Kerala and win back the state's rightful due," he said.
Radhakrishnan was overcome with emotion for a few seconds, as he was winding up his speech in the House. "A commoner like me could reach unachievable heights," said the CPM central committee member while thanking his party.