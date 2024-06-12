Cashew sector in Kerala revamp bid gets Rs 14-cr booster shot

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Kerala’s cashew sector received a boost after the government accorded administrative sanction to projects worth Rs 14.5 crore. Floated by various agencies working in the sector under the industries department, the projects are aimed at brand building and ensuring better working conditions.

The projects proposed by the Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Co-operative Society (CAPEX), Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC), Kerala State Agency for the expansion of Cashew Cultivation (KSACC) have been accorded sanction.

The CAPEX project, having an estimate of Rs 5 crore, proposes to build its brand and conduct market awareness campaigns in India and abroad. Under the project, CAPEX will come up with new openings in sales promotion and advertising campaigns.

The Rs 1.5 crore KSCDC project also aims at brand promotion. Under it, the KSCDC intends to increase its sale of products in national and international markets. The working group of the industries department, which reviewed the proposal, asked KSCDC to submit a detailed marketing plan.

KSACC’s project – ‘cultivation of organic cashew and establishment of raw nut bank’ – worth Rs 6.5 crore, the highest, aims to promote cashew cultivation to meet in-house raw material demand.

After verifying the proposals, industries department accorded the approval on the condition that Rs 1 crore be set apart for cultivation on barren government land.

Meanwhile, Rs 1.3 crore has been sanctioned for KSCDC’s proposal for modernisation and partial mechanisation of cashew factories under it. The project envisages a healthy environment for the workers.