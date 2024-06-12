CPM expels Jose K Mani’s critic in Pala from party

KOTTAYAM : An attempt to resolve internal tensions within the LDF in Pala municipality has resulted in the expulsion of Binu Pulikkakandam, the CPM municipal councillor in Pala, from the party. The decision was announced by P M Joseph, the secretary of the CPM area committee in Pala, on Tuesday. The expulsion was attributed to a breach of party discipline and the councillor’s anti-left stance.

Binu, known for his outspoken criticism of the Kerala Congress (M) and its chairman Jose K Mani, has been embroiled in a public feud with Jose since he was denied the opportunity to become the chairman of Pala municipality in January 2023. Despite being the sole councillor to win under the party symbol, Binu alleges that Jose’s interference led to his exclusion.