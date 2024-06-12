ED initiates money laundering probe against producers of Manjummel Boys

KOCHI : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated a money laundering probe against the producers of the Malayalam blockbuster film Manjummel Boys.

The probe stems from a case registered by Maradu police following a complaint filed by Aroor native Siraj Valiyathara in April this year. The ED has decided to conduct a preliminary investigation suspecting money laundering by the producers — Shawn Antony, Soubin Sahir, and Babu Sahir — under the banner of Parava Films.

Last week, the ED questioned Shawn Antony at its office in Kochi as part of the probe and plans to interrogate the other two producers soon.

According to ED sources, the decision to launch the investigation came after the police filed a report at the Kerala High Court, stating that the accused’s actions were suspicious and they intended to defraud the complainant.

The producers are accused of financial fraud, allegedly inflating the film’s production cost from Rs 18.65 crore to Rs 22 crore. ED officials stated that they have identified significant grounds for investigation after the police uncovered major financial irregularities.

The complainant, Siraj, had invested Rs 7 crore for the production of the movie, with an agreement entitling him to 40% of the profits. Despite the movie’s box office success and collection of at least Rs 250 crore, Siraj claims he did not receive the agreed-upon share of the profits.