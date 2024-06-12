Kudumbashree on mission to gender sensitise Gen Alpha

KOCHI : In this era, where men and women are moving shoulder to shoulder and carving own paths, there is no place for gender discrimination. Yet, the sad reality is that it continues to exist.

Having realised the urgent need for its eradication from society, a number of organisations and collectives have been taking steps to weed out the social evil. One among them is the Ernakulam unit of Kudumbashree which launched the project, Gender Club @School. The initiative has already been implemented in 102 schools in the district and linked to the Snehitha project.

A pet project of the Ernakulam Kudumbashree, Gender Club @School has gained wide acceptance among students. “The project was launched in 2023 in 93 schools,” says Rajeena T M, district mission coordinator, Ernakulam Kudumbashree. She said the success of the project prompted them to begin it in more schools. “One school in each community development society of Kudumbashree has a gender club,” Rajeena said.

Gender Club @School is a special campaign of the Snehitha Gender Help Desk, which, Rajeena said, aims to find solutions to children’s learning and behavioural problems and the issues faced by teenagers, besides introducing the concept of gender equality to children.

Under the project, timetable cards containing details like Snehitha’s toll-free number and QR code have been made available in associated schools.

“Monthly activities are conducted in all classrooms and an online gender challenge competition is held on the second Saturday of every month. A district-level winner is selected each month, and prizes are distributed,” Rajeena said.

The clubs also provide counselling, and conduct motivational classes and awareness programmes. They will soon conduct anti-drug awareness sessions, said an official associated with the project.

“Drug abuse has become rampant. Hence, teaching students about the ill effects of drugs has become very important. So, training and anti-drug classes for children will also be organised under the clubs,” said the official. Pointing out the need to gender sensitise students, Rajeena said, “The education department has included chapters on these topics in the Class III textbook. The phrase – catch them young – is being used here. Though gender inequality is not as evident as it was in the past, it does exist. Gender Club @School wants to provide students facing such issues an avenue to communicate.”