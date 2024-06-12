Register online to expedite student concession processing, says KSRTC

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : KSRTC management said that processing of student bus concession would be delayed unless educational institutions complete online registration with the corporation.

“KSRTC has been processing the applications endorsed by the head of the educational institutions promptly. However, there is a huge delay on the part of some educational institutions in forwarding the applications submitted by students to the KSRTC. It has resulted in a lot of complaints. The heads of educational institutions are requested to take necessary measures to resolve the matter urgently,” said a statement from the office of chairman and managing director of KSRTC.

The management has asked the schools to complete the registration process. KSRTC has created a dedicated web portal (https://concessionksrtc.com/) to streamline the concession processing. Concessions will only be granted upon receipt of applications via the website. For further inquiries, contact keralaconcession@gmail.com or call 0471-2463799, 9447071021.