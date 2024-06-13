AI tool to help cops curb cyber crime

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Against the backdrop of a spurt in online financial fraud, the state police have decided to introduce an artificial intelligence-based tool to help the public check the genuineness of apps, web links, social media profiles and phone numbers that solicit investments.

Around R s 200 crore was swindled from victims in the state last year, prompting cops to come up with measures to enable the public to identify malicious cyber content at the outset.

The cyber investigation wing will monitor the development of the tool by a startup that is yet to be identified.

According to sources, the tool will be integrated with the official police app, Pol-App, which enables users to digitally access all services of the department.

Sources said users will be able to copy and paste URLs, web links, social media accounts, phone numbers, etc, that they find suspicious, to the tool, which will match the inputs provided by users with the data stored in the repository of state and central law enforcement agencies.

“The tool will display three colour codings. If the provided links, phone numbers, etc, are genuine, then the tool will mark them in green, which means it’s safe to proceed with them. If the links and phone numbers provided have been already flagged, they will be marked red. Orange will indicate that the tool is uncertain about the genuineness of the data provided. In that case, users can contact the national cyber crime helpline 1930 for further clarification,” a senior official said.

Police floated the proposal, which was forwarded to officials of the State IT Mission and the Startup Mission. As many as six startups have been invited to present their prototypes of the tool. A technical evaluation will be carried out subsequently and the selected firms will be asked to bid for the project. “We intend to complete the process within six months,” sources said.

They added that if the start-ups fail to deliver, then reputed tech firms will be roped in. “Our startups will be given priority and we hope that they will deliver. If not, we will go for bigger international firms,” sources said.

Once readied, police will look to sign memorandums of understanding with various social media platforms to allow them to integrate the tool to identify malicious links.