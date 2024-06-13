Amrita tops Times Higher Education Impact Rankings

KOCHI: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has been ranked the top institution in India for the fourth consecutive year, according to the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings, the university announced on Wednesday. It is also listed among THE’s top 100 educational institutions in the world.

The 2024 THE Impact Rankings saw participation from 2,152 higher education institutions across 125 countries/regions, assessing contributions to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

The results were announced during THE’s Global Sustainable Development Congress held in Bangkok from June 10 to 13.

Dr Maneesha V Ramesh, Provost for Strategic Initiatives, Research & Innovation at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, highlighted Amrita’s leadership in sustainable development and innovation, attributing the recognition to the vision of Chancellor Amma, Sri Mata Amritanandamayi.

“I am happy with the consistency in recognition of academic excellence, outstanding faculty, and world-class infrastructure that the university is known for,” she said.