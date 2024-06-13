Chathunni, former India international footballer & mentor of Kerala Police team, no more

KOCHI : In 1990, when famous clubs like Mohun Bagan, Salgaokar Goa, Dempo and East Bengal ruled the Indian football arena, the Kerala Police sprang a surprise upsetting the Salgaokar team, that arrived in Thrissur fancying to win the third consecutive Federation Cup.

The Kerala police, who received brickbats from the public in a politically sensitive state, were greeted with cheers as C V Pappachan scored twice during the final match. The team trounced Goa Salgaokar by 2-1 and this inspired a passion for football in Kerala.

Former footballer T K Chathunni was the man behind the team’s historic victory over Goa Salgaokar in 1990. A top-rated defender during the 1960s and 1970s, Chathunni had played for India in the 1973 Merdeka Tournament in Kuala Lumpur. He was a member of the India squad for six international matches and also played for clubs like EME Centre (Secundrabad), Vasco Club (Goa) and Orkay Mills (Mumbai). Chathunni also played for Services in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.

Hailing from Chalakudy, Chathunni died at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday after a brief fight with cancer. He was 79.