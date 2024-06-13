Kerala HC directs government to proceed against Siby Mathews

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the station house officer of the Mannanthala police station to consider the complaint against retired IPS officer Siby Mathews for humiliating the survivor in the 1996 Suryanelli rape case in his book ‘Nirbhayam’ and to proceed within seven days.

It also set aside the decision of the Commissioner of Police, Thiruvananthapuram, not to take any action after the complainant alleged that the author of the book revealed the identity of the victim with exact details though her name was not specifically disclosed.

In the book, the names, addresses and all details of the parents of the victim were disclosed with certainty and thereby Siby Mathews committed an offence punishable under Section 228A of IPC.

The court said that the finding in the preliminary inquiry report was an attempt to save the former higher police official from the clutches of the prosecution.

As per the preliminary enquiry final report and the legal opinion given by the Director General of Prosecution, both of them found that the details were sufficient enough to identify the girl as “peedippikkapetta penkutti”. When analysing the Malayalam term “peedippikkapetta penkutti” the same means a victim of ‘sexual assault’ or ‘molestation’ or ‘rape’. So the word would carry the offences dealt with in Section 228A of IPC.

The court issued the order on the petition filed by K K Joshwa, a retired police officer seeking to initiate a case based on the complaint. Advocate Nandagopal S Kurup submitted that the author of the book revealed the identity of the survivor, hence a case should be registered.

HC upholds adult’s right to choose partner despite parental concern

The High Court has ruled in favour of a woman’s right to choose her own partner, stating that parental concerns cannot override adult autonomy. The decision came in response to a habeas corpus filed by Althaf J Muhammed, of Kollam, who is pursuing his Master’s in Transportation Systems in Germany. He alleged that his 27-year-old partner, who works as a project engineer in Thiruvananthapuram, is under illegal detention of her parents. Appearing at the court through a video conference, the woman expressed her desire to be with Muhammed despite them belonging to different religions. The court emphasised the importance of habeas corpus in protecting individual liberties, citing previous Supreme Court cases. As a result, the woman was granted freedom to join Muhammed.