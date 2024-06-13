New government buildings worth crores lying vacant in Tripunithura

KOCHI : Vacant land is hard to find in Tripunithura, the capital of the erstwhile kingdom of Cochin. But a number of government buildings built spending crores have been lying vacant for years in the temple town, in a sheer instance of wastage of public money.

An eight-storey building constructed by the Kerala University of Health Services at Kizhakkekotta junction in Tripunithura to operate a world-class Ayurveda Research Centre tops the list.

The research centre, constructed at a cost of `35 crore after demolishing the old Ayurveda college building there, was inaugurated on February 21, 2021, by the then Health Minister K K Shailaja.

“Except for a small outpatient wing functioning on the ground floor, the rest of the building has been lying vacant for over three years. The plan was to set up 17 modern laboratories, besides an Ayurveda Museum and a digital library. However, except for the purchase of a few machines, nothing happened,” said V P Prasad, chairman of the Tripunithura Rajanagari Union of Residents’ Associations (TRURA).

Similar is the fate of the T K Ramakrishnan Memorial Mall at Kannankulangara and the A G Raghavan Memorial Shopping Complex at Statue junction, constructed by the Tripunithura municipality at a cost of Rs 10 crore and Rs 8.75 crore respectively.