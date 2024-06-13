Two killed as drunk man hits them with SUV in Kochi

KOCHI: A 46-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after a car driven by a man who was allegedly in an inebriated state hit their bike at Ponnurunni in Kochi on Thursday night.
Police confirmed that the car driver Sujith MS (31) of Kongad in Palakkad was under the influence of liquor.
The deceased are Denny Raphel, a resident of Highway Garden Apartment, PC Road, Ponnurunni and his son Dennison. Police have arrested Sujith, an employee at a car showroom in Vytilla in Kochi.
The accident took place at around 11.30 pm when Denny and Dennison were returning from Kadavanthra to their house in Ponnurunni.
The SUV driven by Sujith was also coming from the same direction and hit the rear end of the scooter. In the impact, both Denny and Dennison suffered serious injuries.
People who gathered at the place soon after the incident shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. However, both succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
Police have arrested Sujith on sections of IPC 304 for culpable homicide and seized the SUV.
Theophin T V, brother of the victim, said that the deceased was a businessman.
"Denny owns a building given on rent at Kadavanthra. Dennison was a sixth-standard student at CKC School in Ponnurunni. Doctors said that they tried hard to save their lives but both had suffered fatal injuries," Theophin said.
Denny is survived by his wife Sini and 14-year-old daughter Danniya. The body was handed over to relatives after postmortem. The funeral will be held later.