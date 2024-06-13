Two killed as drunk man hits them with SUV in Kochi

KOCHI: A 46-year-old man and his 11-year-old son died after a car driven by a man who was allegedly in an inebriated state hit their bike at Ponnurunni in Kochi on Thursday night.

Police confirmed that the car driver Sujith MS (31) of Kongad in Palakkad was under the influence of liquor.

The deceased are Denny Raphel, a resident of Highway Garden Apartment, PC Road, Ponnurunni and his son Dennison. Police have arrested Sujith, an employee at a car showroom in Vytilla in Kochi.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm when Denny and Dennison were returning from Kadavanthra to their house in Ponnurunni.