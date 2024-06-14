Kerala bird flu: Crows found dead in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: After the mass death of ducks and chickens in the district, crows were found dead in massive numbers in the district due to bird flu. The disease was confirmed in chickens at a poultry farm in ward 10 of Kanjikuzhy panchayat and in crows in ward 4 of Muhamma panchayat.

Following the mass bird deaths at these places since last week, the Animal Husbandry Department (AHD) had sent samples to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD), Bhopal, for analyses, which tested positive for avian influenza on Thursday.

Officials said that as part of containment measures, rapid response teams of the AHD would cull birds, including domesticated birds, within the 1-km radius of the two hotspots in the coming days. Meanwhile, mass bird deaths have been reported from a chicken farm at ward 15 in Cherthala municipality. AHD officials said that samples had been sent to NIHSAD for examination.

Avian flu (H5N1) has been reported in 17 places in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts since April this year. In Alappuzha, the disease has been detected in 12 places.

Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani constituted an expert team to study the bird flu outbreak in three districts. The team members include scientists from the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, experts from the State Institute for Animal Diseases and the Avian Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Thiruvalla. The team will submit a report in two weeks, officials said.