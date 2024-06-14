Kerala government announced financial support for Kuwait fire accident victims

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A special state cabinet that met on Thursday decided to provide financial assistance to the families of Keralites killed and injured in a fire outbreak in an apartment housing labourers at Al Mangaf in Southern Ahmadi Governorate of Kuwait on Wednesday.

The families of the deceased will be given Rs 5 lakh each, while the relatives of the injured will be given Rs one lakh each.

The state government’s media handout said leading businessmen from Kerala, Yusuf Ali and Ravi Pillai, have conveyed to the chief minister their decision to provide financial assistance to the families of the victims.

Yusuf Ali offered to provide Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased, while Ravi Pillai has announced Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. The six-storey building housed labourers, who were working for the NBTC Group owned by Kerala business magnate K G Abraham. The NBTC Group, meanwhile, has announced Rs 8 lakh as immediate financial solace for the family of the deceased. The company said other benefits and jobs will be provided to the kin of the victims. The Kuwait government too has announced that it will provide financial assistance to the victims’ families.

The NORKA (Non-resident Keralites Affairs) and expat outfits have enhanced their efforts to provide all possible support to those affected by the tragedy.

The NORKA help desk and global contact centre have been coordinating with various stakeholders to assist the victims.