Kerala govt to examine proposal for upgrading 3-year degree to 4-year honours, says R Bindu

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state higher education department is considering the proposal to allow students who have completed the traditional three-year undergraduate (UG) courses to shift to Four four-year undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) to be rolled out across the state from this academic year.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu said there have been numerous representations from students seeking an upgrade from three-year UG degree to FYUGP. In an article on the newly introduced FYUGP, the minister said the government has also taken note of the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) direction to the universities to provide students the chance to upgrade to FYUGP.

“The state higher education council has been directed to examine the proposal in detail,” Bindu said. The minister assured that the state’s transition to FYUGP will not affect students who are already enrolled in three-year UG degree programmes. ”All arrangements will be made for three-year UG degree students to complete their courses. They will also be able to pursue the two-year PG programme after completing the degree course,” the minister assured.