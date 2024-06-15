Kuwait fire accident: Nearly 30 in hospitals, most of them are Keralites, says Veena George

KOCHI: Around 30 people have been admitted to various hospitals following the massive building fire in Kuwait that has left 46 Indians, including 24 Malayalis, dead, said Health Minister Veena George. “According to information from various sources, most of them undergoing treatment are from Kerala,” she said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kuwait revealed that as many as 33 Indians have been admitted to various hospitals — Adan, Mubarak, Al-Kabeer, Jaber, Farwaniya and Jahra -- in Kuwait with injuries.

According to an embassy statement, all of them are reported to be in stable condition.