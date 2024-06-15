Kerala

Kuwait fire accident: Nearly 30 in hospitals, most of them are Keralites, says Veena George

Indian embassy in Kuwait revealed that several Indians who have been admitted to various hospitals with injuries are reported to be in stable condition
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paying tributes to the victims of Kuwait fire tragedy after the bodies were brought to Kochi airport on Friday
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paying tributes to the victims of Kuwait fire tragedy after the bodies were brought to Kochi airport on FridayPhoto | Express
Express News Service

KOCHI: Around 30 people have been admitted to various hospitals following the massive building fire in Kuwait that has left 46 Indians, including 24 Malayalis, dead, said Health Minister Veena George. “According to information from various sources, most of them undergoing treatment are from Kerala,” she said on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kuwait revealed that as many as 33 Indians have been admitted to various hospitals — Adan, Mubarak, Al-Kabeer, Jaber, Farwaniya and Jahra -- in Kuwait with injuries.

According to an embassy statement, all of them are reported to be in stable condition.




Veena said that, according to reports, nearly four of the patients have been admitted to intensive care units (ICUs). “We haven’t received any official notification on the number of people undergoing treatment or their condition. We need more clarity on the situation."

On Thursday, the move by the Centre to deny political clearance for the health minister to travel to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts came in for criticism from the Kerala government and the Congress party in the state.

Babu, father of Pathanamthitta native Cibin, appears inconsolable as the mortal remains of his son arrived at Kochi airport
Babu, father of Pathanamthitta native Cibin, appears inconsolable as the mortal remains of his son arrived at Kochi airportPhoto | Express
IAF flight carrying remains of 14 Indian nationals leaves for Delhi from Kochi airport
IAF flight carrying remains of 14 Indian nationals leaves for Delhi from Kochi airport Photo | Express
Union Minister Suresh Gopi paying last respects to the victims of the tragedy
Union Minister Suresh Gopi paying last respects to the victims of the tragedyPhoto | Express



