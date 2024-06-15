Kuwait fire accident: Nearly 30 in hospitals, most of them are Keralites, says Veena George

KOCHI: Around 30 people have been admitted to various hospitals following the massive building fire in Kuwait that has left 46 Indians, including 24 Malayalis, dead, said Health Minister Veena George. “According to information from various sources, most of them undergoing treatment are from Kerala,” she said on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Kuwait revealed that as many as 33 Indians have been admitted to various hospitals — Adan, Mubarak, Al-Kabeer, Jaber, Farwaniya and Jahra -- in Kuwait with injuries.
According to an embassy statement, all of them are reported to be in stable condition.
Veena said that, according to reports, nearly four of the patients have been admitted to intensive care units (ICUs). “We haven’t received any official notification on the number of people undergoing treatment or their condition. We need more clarity on the situation."
On Thursday, the move by the Centre to deny political clearance for the health minister to travel to Kuwait to coordinate relief efforts came in for criticism from the Kerala government and the Congress party in the state.