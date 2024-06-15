MG University’s NSS unit gears up to launch SAPPHIRE clubs to bridge generation gap

KOTTAYAM: The National Service Scheme (NSS) unit at Mahatma Gandhi University is gearing up to introduce SAPPHIRE (Students Action Promoting Positive and Healthy Intergenerational Relationships with the Elderly) clubs across colleges. The NSS authorities said the initiative aims to create a platform where the wisdom of senior citizens harmonises with the vigour of the youth.

Conceived by the Regional Directorate of NSS, the SAPPHIRE clubs will be established in 196 colleges affiliated with the university by June-end. The objective is to cultivate a culture where two generations mutually support and understand each other for societal well-being.

This endeavour is being undertaken in collaboration with the MGU unit of the University of the Third Age (U3A), an international movement that aims at the education and stimulation of mainly retired members of the community.

Each SAPPHIRE club will comprise 30 members, including 15 NSS volunteers and 15 elderly individuals selected from the adopted villages of respective NSS units.

E N Sivadasan, NSS programme coordinator, emphasised that close interaction and understanding will be mutually beneficial.

During the preliminary meeting held at the university, the 100-day action plan for the clubs was approved. The session was chaired by P N Santhosh, NSS regional director. Among the attendees were E N Sivadasan, director of U3A, Tony K Thomas, Prof K Sabukkuttan, C Thomas Abraham, George Kulangara, Narayanan Nampoothiri, Prof P G Philip, Joji Mathew, Prof Joby Joseph, Sr M P Biji, Fr Eldhose K Joy and G Rajasree.