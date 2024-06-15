Student migration from Kerala nearly doubled to 2.5 lakh in five years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Student migration from Kerala has nearly doubled in five years, from 1.29 lakh in 2018 to 2.50 lakh in 2023, showed the Kerala Migration Survey (KMS) 2023 released by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The KMS 2023 put the total number of emigrants from Kerala at 2.2 million. This was 2.1 million in the KMS 2018. Nine districts witnessed a considerable decline in the number of people moving aborad compared to 2018, indicating that international migration has reached saturation.

A further decline was reversed by the significant rise in student migration. The number of student migrants rose from 1,29,763 in 2018 to about 2,50,000 in 2023. Underlining a significant shift in emigration demographics, the report said there was an increase in the number of people leaving at a very young age, as early as 17 years. Students constituted 11.3% of total emigrants, indicating that a growing number of younger individuals are choosing to migrate, particularly for educational opportunities, the survey said.

Rs 2.16L crore inward remittances recorded in 2023, shows survey

According to KMS 2023, inward remittances to the state came in at Rs 2,16,893 crores in 2023, a 154.9% increase from Rs 85,092 crores in 2018. Average annual remittance per emigrant household rose to Rs 2,23,729 from Rs 96,185. In 2023, Kollam surpassed Malappuram in terms of household remittances. It received 17.8% of the share compared with Malappuram’s 16.2%. For the first time, the KMS 2023 estimated an outward remittance of Rs 43,378 crore which is about 20% of the inward remittance.